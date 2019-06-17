Our Town Columbus: STEM Camp

Central Community College in Columbus is one of only 14 schools in the country to offer a STEM Camp. The camp is funded through Verizon.

The camp is for middle school girls. "Verizon realized a few years ago, that not as many rural women were going into the STEM professions. So they wanted to do something about that," Central Community College Entrepreneurship Center Director Doris Lux said. "The STEM Camp is three weeks long. They learn everything from coding to how to use a 3-D printer." The whole purpose of the camp is to help the girls taking part better understand what STEM careers can be. STEM refers to subjects such as science, technology, engineering and math.

"Throughout the three weeks, they develop a project and they can take it to the finish if they want," Lux said. "Last year we had a couple of girls that actually built something, and then started selling their product throughout the year." Kids come into the camp, perhaps not liking STEM subjects. But we are told they come away from the camp really liking those subjects. "With that hands on experience and that exposure, what they thought they didn't like, they actually think about doing as a profession, and it's totally math," Lux said.

The camp helps the girls to look at STEM subjects from a different angle. The camp also helps young people to realize they can pursue a STEM camp right in Columbus. It's a free camp, and transportation is provided.