The driver of a white SUV crashed into a dentist office near 63rd and Havelock around 6:45 on Tuesday night. More than half the vehicle was seen inside the building, but nobody was critically injured, according to Lincoln Police.

According to a sign out front, it's Dr. Zieg's Dental Office. The SUV has been removed and the brick building is being boarded up.

Police are still investigating the cause, but road conditions did not appear to play a factor. Any possible citations are still pending.