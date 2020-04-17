SUV, guns, credit cards stolen from apartment complex parking lot

Lincoln Police said an SUV, two handguns, and multiple credit cards were stolen from a Lincoln apartment complex parking lot on Wednesday night.

On Thursday morning, a 27-year-old man called police to report someone broke into his 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee at the Rockledge Oaks Apartments near 84th and Van Dorn.

The victim reported his SUV may have been unlocked. A Beretta .45 caliber handgun in a green case and a black Smith and Wesson .380 caliber handgun in soft black holster were stolen from the SUV. Credit cards stolen from the SUV were used at Home Depot, at 70th and Highway 2, later that morning for a purchase of more than $300.

The same night, police said a 2016 Silver Mistubishi Outlander was stolen from the same parking lot. The 19-year-old owner reported the key to the SUV was left in the vehicle along with her wallet and debit cards.

Police said there were at least two other larcenies from vehicles in the same area where unlocked vehicles were entered and credit cards were taken and used.

Police are reminding you to lock your vehicles and remove all valuables. The investigation into this string of thefts is still ongoing. Anyone with information should call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.