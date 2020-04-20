SUV stolen after it was loaned to Midwest Medical for mask decontamination

Lincoln Police said an SUV loaned to Midwest Medical by Lincoln Pius X for mask decontamination was stolen from outside the central Lincoln business.

The 2013 Red Chevy Equinox was stolen from Midwest Medical, near 31st and O Streets, around 5 p.m. Friday.

An employee reported he had the keys in the ignition while he loaded up the car. When the employee returned to the SUV, it was gone.

Police said the vehicle was spotted several times in Lincoln shortly after the theft but officers were unable to make contact.

Officers tracked the vehicle to the area of 29th and O Streets, where the 17-year-old theft suspect lives. Police found the vehicle unattended and saw the suspect running down a nearby bike trail.

Officers were able to catch up to the suspect and tackle him. He was taken into custody less than two hours after SUV was stolen.

A UV decontamination box, valued at $1,000, was missing from inside the SUV. A dash cam recorder, worth $75, was also missing.

The suspect was arrested on an outstanding warrant and referred to the Youth Assessment Center for auto theft, fleeing to avoid arrest, and attempted assault on an officer.

The suspect was also referred for an auto theft from Le Gros Avenue and Washington Avenue on March 30.

In the previous case, police said the suspect stole a 2015 Dodge Journey that was left unlocked with the keys inside. The vehicle was recovered on April 6. Officers processed the vehicle for evidence and reported fingerprints matched the 17-year-old suspect.