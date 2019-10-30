Safe Kids urging parents to trick-or-treat with their younger kids

The program Safe Kids wants parents to go out with their kids while they trick-or-treat Thursday.

According to Safe Kids, Halloween is the most likely day children get hit by cars.

Mindy Lubeck, a mother of two in Lincoln, said she or her husband always goes trick-or-treating with their kids.

"We always say 'stop at all of the cross walks, stay in the group, and just don't go out in the street without looking,'" she said.

Safe Kids recommends kids wear face paint instead of masks to help them see better.

It also said kids need to make sure their costumes fit properly to avoid tripping and falling.

Lincoln public health educator Julie Anderson said kids need to prepare if they plan on staying out when its dark.

"It'd be great if the kids could carry a glow stick or a flash light," she said.

Knowing where your kids trick-or-treat is a top priority as Nebraska currently does not have any laws stating registered sex offenders can not hand out candy.

"That worries me a little bit that there's not something that would say that this home has a predator," Lubeck said.

Altough Lubeck said this is an issue, she is not worried about it with her family.

"We make sure our kids are within distance of us so that won't be a problem," she said.

If parents want to know if a registered sex offender lives in their area, they can search here.