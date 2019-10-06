Safe Quarters raises over $100,000 for Friendship Home

Over the last year, the Friendship Home here in Lincoln has provided services for over 1,500 victims of domestic violence.

On Sunday, an annual fundraiser made sure they'll be able to continue helping people.

With buckets in hand, over 120 volunteer teams set out to raise thousands of dollars.

Each volunteer met at Union College to check in, and then went to their designated area.

Then, they went door to door asking for any kind of donation.

Something the Friendship Home says is extremely important.

"There are people that when they're in a domestic violence situation, even if they have local family in town, that is not always the safest place for them. They need a confidential, safe location, crisis services,” said Assistant Development Director, Nichole Palmer.

But that wouldn't be possible without all of the volunteers.

One 10/11 NOW spoke with has been working the event for 16 years and says he knows personally how important this is.

“It unfortunately got much too close to my family, and then it became personal,” said volunteer, Michael White.

White says it's important to remember domestic violence can affect anyone, anytime, anywhere.

"Domestic violence doesn't know any social, economic, or societal bounds,” said White.

Not only does Safe Quarters raise money for the Friendship Home, but it also spreads the word to people who may not know it even exists.

"We have had people who come to shelter that found out about us because someone knocked on their door and left an envelope or brochure,” said Palmer.

All of the people who we spoke with at the fundraiser say they couldn't be more thankful for all of the volunteers out in Lancaster County.

"Knowing that there are this many people who are committed to ending domestic violence, you can't put a price on it,” said White.