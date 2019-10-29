Safety council helps Kawasaki employees take control of their health and wellness

A health and wellness program at Kawasaki is credited with changing lives, and in some cases, even saving them.

They've had a program for nearly 20 years that offers everything from boot camps, weight watchers, nutrition programs and more.

But the aspect that's been the most impactful are the health screenings and blood work provided through the Nebraska Safety Council.

They're what found one employee's prostate cancer.

"It was able to help me detect cancer early enough and in essence helped save my life otherwise I'd be dealing with cancer right now," Lowell Copenhaver, safety administrator for Kawasaki said.

Another employee, Richard Soukup said the blood work helped him tackle his diabetes before it got out of control.

"Kawasaki offered a class for diabetes, I learned how to watch what I eat, read labels and lose weight," Soukup said. "I've lost about 40 pounds."

Soukup said he's now a runner and always pays attention to his health, something he never did before working at Kawasaki.

Businesses across the state can access many of these benefits through the Nebraska Safety Council.

Learn more about what they do "here."