Safety improvements planned for 17th and Washington

Following recent traffic control changes at the intersection of South 17th and Washington streets, further pedestrian safety improvements are underway. Those include the installation of rectangular rapid flashing beacons, new curb, and sidewalk extensions.

The initial changes were made after storm damage made the intersection’s traffic signal inoperable. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) evaluated alternatives to improve safety at the intersection and conducted an extensive engineering study, which looked at historic and recent traffic data. LTU determined the intersection no longer needs a full traffic signal according to federal guidelines.

LTU then worked with neighborhood residents, stakeholders and officials to develop options for pedestrian safety improvements. LTU temporarily added new signage, crosswalk markings and yield lines and removed some on-street parking. Two-way stop control has been installed for eastbound and westbound traffic on Washington Street. LTU is finalizing plans to make the improvements permanent.

Drivers are reminded to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks. LTU appreciates the public’s patience during this improvement project.

For more information on this project, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: projects) or contact Mark Lutjeharms, LTU, at 402-416-9925 or mlutjeharms@lincoln.ne.gov Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze mobile app.