Safety measures released for Nebraska Shrine Bowl on July 11

The Nebraska Shrine Bowl Executive Committee met Tuesday and put together a safety plan for the game on July 11. Further Directed Health Measures for the month of July are expected to be released later this month by the Governor’s office that will determine the whether or not the game can be played.

The key elements of the game will be similar, with particular focus placed on stadium protocols. They are also exploring opportunities to reduce the costs that have been caused by the postponement.

Beginning July 1, parents and players are asked to monitor the athlete's health which includes temperature monitoring up to the time of arrival in Kearney. Parents are also asked to give their sons a laundry lesson to ensure proper sanitation before they move in with their roommate.

The NSB staff will also be taking temperatures when the athletes arrive and will ask players daily to look for symptoms. Staff will also provide disinfecting and PPE supplies for use in the dorm and locker rooms.

On game day, staff will take the temperature of fans as they enter the stadium. Players are allowed to invite up to 10 family members to the game.

The approved protocols and procedures may be viewed here.

Speaking after the meeting, NSB Executive Director Dave MacDonald said, “Since the postponement of the Game from June to July was agreed several weeks ago, the strong spirit of collaboration between the NSB, Kearney Visitors Bureau, the City of Kearney, Two River Public Health Department, and the University of Nebraska - Kearney has allowed us to bring some clarity and certainty about the safety and health of participants to the student-athletes, coaches, parents, fans, and stakeholders around the state of Nebraska. The principles outlined today will allow us to continue in this spirit, and to answer the many questions that remain, in as an efficient manner as possible. We believe that the Nebraska Shrine Bowl will be a beacon of hope to Nebraskans during these troubled times. The Nebraska Shrine Bowl Steering Committee will give its all to ensure that this is the case and the event is carried out within the mandated health measures ensuring the safest possible event for everyone.”

The Shrine Bowl of Nebraska is the state's most prestigious high school all-star sports event. The 501(c)(3) non-profit produces annual events and related activities to raise funds and awareness to benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children.