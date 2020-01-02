Sale of Imperial Mall in Hastings finalized

Sale of the Imperial Mall in Hastings has been finalized.

According to the Adams County Assessor's web site, the sale of the Imperial Mall closed on November 15th with a purchase price of $340,000. Cheema Investments LLC of Scottsbluff is listed as the buyer.

The then nearly empty mall closed in May of 2019. The on-line auction was held in late October.

Local4 is attempting to contact the new owners for their plans for the building and will update this story as new information is made available.

