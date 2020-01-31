Saline County Sheriff's Office awarded trauma kit for police service dogs

Police service dogs are on the front lines of law enforcement. With that comes the risk of exposure to dangerous drugs and possible injuries.

"We're in all kinds of terrain, you never know what you'll come into contact with," Deputy Tyson Osborn with the Saline County Sheriff's Office said.

Osborn has worked with K9 Max for about two months. So far they haven't had any close calls.

But with a grant from a national non-profit called Protecting K-9 Heroes, he's ready for anything. He was given a trauma kit that included Narcan, a drug that counteracts opioid exposure, and an expansive canine first-aid kit.

"It makes me feel more comfortable to be able to administer first aid to him if he does come into contact with those things that could harm him," Osborn said.

The department already had some basics, but wouldn't have been able to get all this without the grant.

"Having a K-9 division is very expensive," Osborn said. "You have the training, you have the purchase of the dog, you have the equipment and you always have to keep up with the training and equipment. It definitely helps the sheriff's office when you have organizations like this."