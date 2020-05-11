Salons reopen with precautions, see high demand on first day of service

Monday was the first day in more than a month that Haute Hair, in Fallbrook, was able to open it's salon doors and allow clients inside.

"It was really exciting to get back behind the chair, to see clients," Andrea Rezac, stylist at Haute Hair said.

But it's not back to normal.

Stylists and clients were both wearing masks, stylists were seen santizing everything from shampoo bottles to counter tops, and the front doors were locked so nobody can walk inside.

Instead, they're asked to wait in their cars and when the stylist is ready, they'll be let in.

"That way you're not sitting in a wait area, you can just come in and go directly to your station to get your service done," Rezac said.

This is the story all across town.

Including at the 15 Cost Cutter and Super Cuts salons in Lincoln owned by The Barnes Group.

"Each stylist will be taking their temperature prior to their shifts and every guest and stylist is asked to wear a mask entire time." Jess Cottingham, director of resources development for The Barnes Group said.

Cottingham said masks will be available for purchase for $2 if clients don't have a mask.

The stylists said all of these precautions are happening at the same time as a huge demand for their services.

Within a few hours of opening, Haute Hair had seen 10 clients, and the stylists said they're booked at least two weeks in advance.

Haute Hair stylist, Sierra Bridgmon, said the rush of calls has been a little overwhelming, and they ask that everyone stays patient.

"We'll contact you as soon as we can, we're trying to get as many walk-ins as we can but I can only do one person at a time," Bridgmon said.

At The Barnes Group, Cottingham said she's heard the same sentiments echoed by her stylists, who have seen a big rush at the three salons they reopened Monday morning.

"We have such an amazing group of stylists who have been so encouraging through this," Cottingham said. "So while that first hour of a rush is kind of anxiety ridden but they've said once they get going it's just like it always was."

