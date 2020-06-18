Saltillo Road showing signs of damage during construction of South Beltway

Damage to Saltillo Road was expected during planning for the South Beltway.

Now, Lancaster County Engineers are trying to find a way to fix one of the county's most used roads, while in the middle of a self-declared infrastructure crisis.

"They're big trucks, it's nearly 200 trucks a day, and they're beating the heck out of Saltillo Road," said Sean Flowerday, the chair of the board for the Lancaster County Commissioners. "We're absolutely going to need some help from the state to get the maintenance done to keep people safe on it.

"The truck traffic, the truck weights, along with the speed limit of this road are becoming a problem," said Pam Dingman, the Lancaster County Engineer. "This is a complete pavement failure."

NDOT and the county have an agreement to help fund repairing the road, but Dingman said it needs to be done sooner rather than later.

"What I'd like to see for Saltillo, is that we can at least keep it stabilized during construction for the traveling public," said Dingman.

Dingman said it could take up to 100 tons of asphalt to just fix this part of the road.

NDOT said in a statement:

"The Lincoln South Beltway project includes significant improvements to key segments of Saltillo Road. This is in addition to the Safety Project improvements at the two 40th and 54th Street intersections and the shoulder repairs from 27th to 68th. At this time, NDOT has no plans for any additional improvements. However, NDOT will collaborate with Lancaster County regarding any appropriate action needed for Saltillo Road during and post construction of the Lincoln South Beltway."

Dingman went before the Lancaster County Board, asking for approval for emergency patching. The county engineer's office already has a $300 million funding gap..

"Repairing Saltillo during this construction project is only going to cause us to stretch our budget dollars even further," said Dingman.

Dingman's crews will be ready to patch the road as soon as a final bid is placed.

"We've got to keep it open, and we've got to keep it safe. There is no not doing the maintenance," said Flowerday. "It is a band-aid on a bullet hole."

Next week the board will discuss restricting weight and lowering the speed limit for Saltillo Road.

