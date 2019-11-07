Salvation Army introduces Apple Pay and Google Pay donations

Technology has found its way into the red kettle. The Salvation Army says donations can now be made through Apple Pay or Google Pay.

Salvation Army introduces new Kettle Pay donation system

It's a nationwide shift for the kettle collections. Smart chips and QR codes have been added on red kettle signs. You can bump or scan your donation into the Salvation Army coffers.

The new system was born name-worthy. They call it Kettle Pay.

When you use your phone to access the system you'll be directed to a web page that accepts Apple or Google payment options. Your donation will be directed to local Salvation Army units based on your billing zip code. A receipt will be emailed to you.

You can expect to see the tech-enhanced kettles in Omaha beginning Saturday, November 9th.

Note: Samsung smartphones built from 2012 onward and iPhone X and 11 models can be bumped against the NFC symbol at the kettles. For other phones, you'll need to use your camera to scan the QR code.