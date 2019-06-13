Salvation Army works to keep Lincoln cool this summer

The Salvation Army in Lincoln will be holding a fan drive throughout the month of June as temperatures start to rise for the summer.

You can drop off fans or monetary donations at the Salvation Army's headquarters at 27th and Potter St.

They will also be holding a drive this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Westlake Ace Hardware. Free coffee will be provided.

Fans will be distributed to the public after the drive. The goal is to collect 400 fans this year.

Last year, the Salvation Army said they distributed 369 fans to residents in the area.