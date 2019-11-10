Santa Cop Auction raises $27K, the highest in recent years

At least $27,000 dollars was raised by Lincoln people Sunday and it'll all go toward providing Christmas presents to kids in need.

The Lincoln Police Union held their 29th annual Santa Cop Auction, where items donated by the community were auctioned off to raise money for Lincoln kids.

Organizers said it's so important for police officers to get involved in the community.

"It's a great feeling and a great way to bond with family and other members of the community including the children you give the gifts to at Christmas time," Officer Briana Gaston said.

There were dozens of gifts donated to the auction from handcrafted signs, gift baskets, autographed memorabilia to even a used car.

Officers said this was the best turnout they've had in years.