Santa makes a stop at CHI Health St. Elizabeth

It was the Miracle on 70th Street on Saturday at CHI Health St. Elizabeth Hospital. Santa, Mrs. Clause, Buddy the elf, and even a pair of reindeer took the day off from making Christmas presents to bring a little Christmas cheer to the hospital.

Hundreds of people got the opportunity to get their photo take with Santa, do crafts, sing carols and even drop off their letters to the North Pole. Organizers said the Miracle on 70th Street was just a way to give back to the community.

"Christmas is all about the season of giving, it's all about healing and being well," said Peggy Cline of CHI Health St. Elizabeth. "That's what St. Elizabeth's is all about, not just body but mind body and soul."

The event also included tours of the hospital and the new Pediatric Place, a wing of the hospital designed specifically for kids, that is set to open in the next week.