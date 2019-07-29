Saro Cider to start selling bottles at local retailers

Saro Cider, located on 17th and N Streets, is selling bottles of their hard cider in local stores starting this weekend.

The business opened this past fall and sells gluten-free hard ciders.

A six pack of the 12 oz bottles will cost $9.99. The two ciders that will be available for purchase are Zamora and Valencia.

Eric Leyden, a partner of Saro Cider, says it's scary but exciting to see the fairly-new business take the next step.

"It's super exciting because that's kind of the foundation of how this business was created, was the idea that we could get into retail outlets as well as bars and restaurants and keg sales," Leyden said.

Right now the cider will only be available in Lincoln.