Sarpy County authorities to give update in crash investigation

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office is expected to give an update on the investigation into the deadly crash involving five Gretna High School students.

A press conference will be held Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

The accident happened back on June 17 at 180th and Platteview Rd.

Last week, authorities said the driver of the vehicle, 16-year-old Abigail Barth, was legally drunk and driving at speeds exceeding 90 mph.

All but one of the other occupants also had BAC levels: Roan Brandon had a 0.05 BAC, Alexandria Minardi had a 0.02 BAC, and Kloe Odermatt had a 0.1 BAC.

Addisyn Pfeifer had no alcohol in her system, according to a release from the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office.

The 2017 Ford Fusion was traveling eastbound on Platteview Road when it left the roadway near 180th Street, came to rest in a creek, and caught on fire, the release states.