LIVE – Sarpy County gives update on crash that killed four Gretna teens

At 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office is planning to give an update on the investigation into the deadly crash involving five Gretna High School students.

The identities of the victims of a fatal crash in Sarpy County in June were released by the Sheriff's Office following the crash. From left: Alexandria Minardi, 15, deceased; Addisyn Pfeifer, 16, deceased; Kloe Odermatt, 16, deceased; Roan Brandon, 15, hospitalized after the crash; Abigail Barth, 16, deceased. (Source: Sarpy County Sheriff's Office)

The June 17 crash left four of the students dead: Abigail Barth, 16, Alexandria Minardi, 15, Kloe Odermatt, 16, and Addisyn Pfeifer, 16, died at the scene; Roan Brandon, 15, was hospitalized in a burn unit following the crash and released earlier this month.

In a previous update last week, authorities said Abigail, the driver of the vehicle, was legally drunk and driving at speeds exceeding 90 mph.

Addisyn was the only person in the crash who did not have alcohol in her system at the time of the crash, authorities said.