Sarpy County officials to give update on crash that left four teens dead

Authorities are planning to give an update Thursday afternoon on the Platteview Road crash that left four teenage girls dead and another hospitalized earlier this week.

Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis, Gretna Public Schools Supt. Kevin Riley, and Chief Deputy Bonnie Moore from the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office will provide information at 3 p.m. at the Sheriff’s Office. NOTE: You can watch the press conference live on our website, app, and Facebook page.

Four of five teen girls — all Gretna High School students ages 15 and 16 — involved in a one-vehicle crash late Monday died at the scene after their vehicle hit a guardrail and caught fire, authorities said.

The fifth student was transported to St. Elizabeth’s in Lincoln with burns after the crash, officials said.

While the names of the victims have not been released by authorities, many on social media have been posting condolences to the school and the community in the days since the crash. This morning, the G1 Volleyball Club posted the following update to its Facebook page: