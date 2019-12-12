Sarpy County family violated after hacker gets inside Ring camera

Early Wednesday morning a voice came through the Krcilek's Ring Camera that sat on their kitchen counter.

"What are you watching?" It said.

For six minutes, a hacker watched Adam Krcilek and his young daughter get ready for their day. When Adam left the house to start the car the hacker began asking the daughter questions as she watched TV.

"What are you watching? Hey, What show is that? I've seen that show before. What episode are you on."

She either doesn't hear or chooses not to answer.

When Krcilek came back inside he went for the fridge.

The hacker asked another question.

"What are you eating?"

As Krcilek looked around you can hear a faint laugh from the intruder. Krcilek looks around searching for the sound.

"Are you hungry?"

Krcilek looked right at the Ring and freezes. Several long seconds go by as they stare each other down.

"What?" Adam said, jerking into action.

"Once I finally realized, I was like, who is this person talking to us and my daughter? It would have been other choice words if she hadn't been down here." Krcilek said.

"Who is this?" Krcilek asked as he approached the camera and opened his ring app.

Krcilek called Ring after unplugging his camera. He said the company was able to determine that a third phone had logged onto the account but they weren't able to trace it back to anyone. Ring encouraged him to set up a two-step verification process through his account.

"I explained to them I wish they would have pushed that out to people because they didn't set that up when I originally got our Ring camera. That was not an option," Krcilek said.

After the intrusion, Krcilek doesn't know what the future holds for surveillance in his home.

