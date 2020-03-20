Sarpy/Cass County Health Department COVID-19 Update

Two new cases of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, have been confirmed in Sarpy County, including the one that was announced Thursday, March 19, bringing the total number of cases in the Sarpy/Cass Health Department’s jurisdiction to four.

During the investigation process for the third case, the Department was unable to identify how or where the person became exposed to COVID-19, making this the first case of community acquired illness in Sarpy County. This is the third case of community spread of COVID-19 in the Omaha metro area. All case close contacts of the individual have been notified.

The fourth COVID-19 case is a male in his 20s. This individual recently returned to Nebraska from travel in Europe. Immediately upon his return to Omaha, the individual self-quarantined at home. He is continuing to self-isolate and recover at home. Public health partners across the state continue to take action to protect the health of Nebraskans. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department will continue to update our community as new information becomes available.

For more information about COVID-19 please visit www.sarpycasshealthdepartment.org or http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus or call 211.

Current Case Count

Sarpy: 3 (2 – Travel Related, 1 – Community Spread)

Cass: 1 (1 – Travel Related)

Statewide total: 41 (39 confirmed - 2 suspected)