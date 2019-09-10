Sarpy/Cass County Health Department confirms first case of West Nile

The Sarpy/Cass County Health Department has identified the first case of West Nile infection for the county in 2019.

The individual is under the age of 40 and was not hospitalized, according to a release from the health department.

The County sees on average four cases a year, however, in 2018, there were 42 cases recorded, according to the release.

“This is our first case of West Nile Virus this year, and it is important for individuals to knowhow to protect themselves from getting sick and the best way to do that is to avoid mosquito bites,” said Health Director Sarah Schram.

According to the release, most cases in Nebraska occur through the months of June through September.

Here are some tips offered by the health department to avoid getting sick:

Limit outdoor activity during dusk and dawn when mosquitos are active.

Reduce the amount of exposed skin and covering infant strollers or carriers with nets

Use EPA-approved insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

Use air conditioning and repair screens on windows and doors.

Empty standing water from items outside your home such as flowerpots, buckets, and kiddie pools.

According to the release most people do not experience symptoms but some may include headache, fever, neck stiffness, muscle weakness, and rash.