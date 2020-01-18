Saturday goes on with sunny skies and blowing snow

As Saturday wears on look for mostly sunny skies but areas of blowing snow and winds diminishing just a bit by afternoon. As winds continue to drop and skies remain clear, temperatures will fall. Colder-than-normal temperatures will continue into your Monday holiday with dry conditions. As readings moderate by the middle of next week...look for additional precipitation chances beginning with Tuesday night and continuing off-and-on through Friday.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and very windy with some blowing snow. Northwest winds gusting 40 to 50 mph early then diminishing to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon with gusts to 35 mph. Chilly with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chills in the single-digits.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and very cold. Lows from around -5 to 5 above. Northwest winds of 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 or 25 mph. Wind chills of -10 to -20.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and even colder. Highs from 8 to 18. North winds of 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph at times.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Variable cloudiness and continued very cold. Lows again from -5 to 5 above. Light north winds.

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY: Partly to mostly sunny and continued very cold. Highs form around 10 to 15.