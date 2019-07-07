Saunders County Sheriff asks for help in finding missing woman

The Saunders County Sheriff's Office is asking for public assistance in locating a missing, and possibly endangered, adult.

52-year-old Tammy S. Sukstorf of Cedar Bluffs was last seen on July 5 at around 10:30 p.m. Her Vehicle was located a few miles from her home with personal belongings inside.

If you have any information on the disappearance of Tammy S. Sukstorf, please call the Saunders County Sheriff's Office at 402-443-1000. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 402-443-8181 to stay anonymous.