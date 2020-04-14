Scam Alert: Scammer posing as Lincoln Police officer

Lincoln Police said a scammer is posing as a Lincoln Police officer and has managed to get nearly $3,000 from Lincoln residents.

Police said at least five cases were reported to the Lincoln Police Department on Monday.

According to police, the scammer claims to be Officer Pavelka or Detective Pavelka. The scammer then tells the victim they need to send money for an outstanding warrant or they must appear in court.

Police said the scammer is using different phone numbers.

Victims reported losing $490, $1,354, and $934. The total loss is now at least $2,787.

The Lincoln Police Department will never call asking for money. If you receive a call like this, immediately call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000.

