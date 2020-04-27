Scheierman sees success at South Dakota St.

After one season at South Dakota State, Baylor Scheierman is seeing success on the basketball court. The Aurora product played in all 32 games as a freshman averaging six points a game.

Scheierman, who also starred on the football field for Aurora, chose to play basketball at SDSU.

"I had my eyes set on basketball. I really didn't start getting a lot of attention in football until my senior year and by that time I was already committed," said Scheierman.

Scheierman isn't the only one from Nebraska on the SDSU roster. David Wingett of Winnebago plays for the Jackrabbits and Charlie Easley plans on transferring from Nebraska to Brookings.

"It was really cool, I was talking to him before it all happened, we played AAU together for three years so we already had a pretty close-knit relationship. So for him to be able to come up to Brookings, it's just another guy that reminds me of home."