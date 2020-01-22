Scholarship created in remembrance of Sydney Loofe

A new scholarship has been created in honor of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe, who was murdered in November 2017.

The Set Me Free Project has created the scholarship in memory of Loofe, who is originally from Neligh, Nebraska, and all applications are due by February 17 by 5 p.m.

Loofe was murdered in 2017 while she was living in Lincoln.

Aubrey Trail was found guilty of first-degree murder in July 2019, and his co-defendant, Bailey Boswell, is facing murder charges as well. That trial will take place in March in Lexington, Nebraska.

For more information on the project, click here.