Schoo Middle School teachers create video to stay in touch with students

Teachers and staff at Schoo Middle School created a video for their students after not being able to work with them in-person for weeks.

The video shows several teachers and staff sending heartfelt messages to all of the students and making sure they stay safe and sanitary during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schoo Middle School parent Jennifer Brhel said this video shows Lincoln educators care about the students, even when they aren't in school. "It just goes to show their commitment to learning and their commitment to the community," Jennifer Brhel said, "It's still good to know they're still there for that added support to our kids."

Teachers and staff are also seen in the hallways, getting in lines like students would if they were in school. Faculty were also in classrooms, playing the part of students and how some act in the classroom. "Some of them were being disrespectful," Kegan Brhel said, "Some of them were being respectful and just having a good time."

Jennifer's 8th-grade son, Kegan, said he enjoyed watching the video and seeing all of his teachers caring for him and his classmates. "It was confusing when I saw the video," Kegan Brhel said, "But I thought it was nice that they were thinking about us outside of school."

Several teachers and staff finish the video saying how much they miss all of the students and how they look forward to seeing them come back to school soon. "It was a while since I've seen them," Kegan Brhel said, "So it was nice to see them again even though it wasn't in person."

Lincoln Public Schools are expected to start this week, where students will work from Chromebooks at home.