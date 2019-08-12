School board discusses proposed budget

The North Platte school board met on Monday and the topic -- the proposed budget for the 2019-20 school year.

It's been on the mind of Executive Director of Finance Stuart Simpson throughout the year, but now various aspects of the budget were discussed with the board and public in attendance. The board reviewed the powerpoint sharing with the public why certain decisions are made and which state requirements mandate their decisions.

The board also authorized a coach style bus purchase costing roughly $200,000. The board took action on two policy changes, approving the community relations-law enforcement agencies and video and audio monitoring.

"We can talk about technology, we can talk about our facilities and our safety, but human resources and what we do with students are our two biggest paces," Simpson said.

No final decisions were made on the budget, as a public hearing on the budget and property tax request is scheduled for 4 pm on Aug. 29. After that hearing, the board will vote on both.