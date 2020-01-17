Lincoln Public School families in debt $78,000 in school lunches

At Lincoln Public Schools every student who needs breakfast or lunch is fed.

"If children are hungry they can't concentrate, they can't do their best," Edith Zumwalt, director of nutrition services for Lincoln Public Schools said.

The district serves about 26,000 lunches a day, and just over 8,000 breakfasts.

The meals cost families between $2.45 and $2.80, depending on the student's grade level.

However, not every parent is paying their bill.

"We currently have about $78,000 worth of negative balances," Zumwalt said.

That's the equivalent of more than 29,000 individual meals.

"The fact that we're down to $78,000 is actually good," Zumwalt said. "We've run $150,000, I've seen up to $200,000."

The district sends any bill over $25 to collections, but after three years the debt is forgiven and the money comes out of the district's general fund.

The problem all comes down to the fact that a lot of Lincoln's parents can't afford the meals.

"With 42,000 students in the district and the poverty rate approaching 50 percent that's thousands of families and kids who need help," Gary Reber, development officer for the Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools said.

47 percent of LPS students are on the free and reduced lunch program this year. That's increased by nearly 50 percent in the last 15 years.

"But there are considerably more who qualify and haven't signed up," Reber said.

The district encourages any family who can't afford school lunches to apply for the free and reduced lunch program.

Zumwalt said it's confidential.

"When your child comes through the line nobody knows," she said.

It could also save the district hundreds of dollars.

The bottom line for the school district is regardless of funds in your student's account, they will be fed.

"It's a parent's problem that the money's not there, not the students," Zumwalt said.

The Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools is always raising money to help parents pay off this debt so the general fund dollars can go toward the district's other needs.

If you want to make a donation, head to the " Foundation's website."

To learn more about the free and reduced lunch program, click " here".