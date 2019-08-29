School resource officer administers NARCAN near Lincoln High

A school resource officer from Lincoln High School came to the rescue of an 18-year-old who overdosed in the neighborhood Wednesday morning.

According to Lincoln Police, a 16-year-old student at Lincoln High flagged down a school employee who alerted the resource officer around 9 a.m.

LPD says the 18-year-old, who was not a student at Lincoln High, was found near 21st and J Street.

The resource officer administered a life-saving dosage of Narcan, police said, and the individual was taken to the hospital.

During an interview with police, the 18-year-old said he took a number of pills, passed out, and hit his head on the concrete.

He is expected to survive.

