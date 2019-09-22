School tantrum leads to 6-year-old’s arrest; grandmother outraged

Kaia Rolle is like most little girls.

A Florida grandmother is demanding answers after her 6-year-old granddaughter was reportedly arrested. She says the girl threw a tantrum as any other kid would. (Source: WKMG/CNN)

She loves the color pink and has a cheery outlook on life.

But after what her grandmother says happened on Thursday, the bubbly 6-year-old has little room to focus on school. Meralyn Kirkland got a call from a school resource officer saying Kaia was arrested.

“What do you mean she was arrested,” Kirkland remembered asking the officer. “He said, ‘There was an incident and she kicked somebody and she is being charged and she is on her way.’”

Kirkland said her granddaughter’s journey to the juvenile detention center by Orlando police officers began at Lucious and Emma Dixon Elementary Charter School.

"She is arrested and she has a charge,” Kirkland explained. “She is charged with battery."

The disorienting chaos was too much for Kirkland to process.

“She has a medical condition that we are working on getting resolved. And he says, ‘What medical condition?’” Kirkland said of her conversation with the officer. “She has a sleep disorder, sleep apnea. And he says, ‘Well, I have sleep apnea and I don’t behave like that.’”

The first-grader was handcuffed and carted off where the grandmother says she was fingerprinted and even had a mug shot taken.

“They told us we had to wait a few minutes because Kaia was being fingerprinted,” Kirkland said. “And when she said fingerprinted, it hit me like a ton of bricks. No 6-year-old child should be able to tell somebody that they had handcuffs on them and they were riding in the back of a police car and taken to a juvenile center to be fingerprinted, mug shot”

Kaia was still equally as upset, but happy to be home.

“I felt sad that my grandma was sad, and I really missed her,” Kaia said.

Copyright 2019 WKMG via CNN. All rights reserved.