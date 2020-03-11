Schools react to NSAA rule changes

Lincoln Christian, Norris, Parkview Christian, Auburn, Ashland Greenwood, Wahoo, Johnson Brook, Palmyra and many others where students and fans are hoping to see their favorite teams play. Now they have to make new arrangements.

A tournament without the fans it's a concept that's new to local schools.

"There's not a blue print to this, and so we're busy preparing and trying to make the best of it," said Mitchell Stine Norris’ athletic director.

"It really does sadden me because if you've been a part of a school organization you understand that a state event is much more than the teams playing there."

The NSAA’s decision to limit fans was met with sadness and disappointment from schools who made the state tournament.

"Whether we agree with it or not we respect their decision. They're trying to make the decision in the best interest of the people, but right now until we have further communication it puts us in a tight spot," said Zach Kassebaum Lincoln Christian Superintendent.

Lincoln Christian was planning on having a shorter school day tomorrow and Friday, so students could support the team.

Administrators aren't sure how they'll enforce the recommendation.

But they say no matter where you are you're still a fan.

"I would hope that we can all step back and make the best of the situation. That we can create a win win ultimately for the kids involved,” said Stine.

"We're thankful that the tournament is going on with modifications because our kids deserve it, other kids deserve it for this experience," said Kassebaum.

Lincoln Christian is now planning on having full days of school tomorrow and Friday with a watch party at school.

Norris is also hoping to stream the game, but they have Friday off as a preplanned day separate from the tournament.

