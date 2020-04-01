Scooter's Coffee donates 16K cans of coffee to CHI hospitals

Scooter's Coffee will donate a total of 16,000 cans of coffee that will be delivered to the 14 CHI Health hospitals in Nebraska and southwest Iowa.

“Scooter’s Coffee wants to share smiles and positivity with the entire CHI health care community through a donation of the cold brew coffee,” said Lisa Person, vice president of marketing at Scooter’s Coffee. “We feel it’s our honor to stand behind the health care workers in our communities to show our support and appreciation for everything they are doing.”

Scooter’s Coffee partnered with Omaha NPDodge realtor Bill Black to make connections with the hospitals.

“I saw how much it meant to my daughter when I sent coffee to her and her co-workers in health care,” Black said. “So I thought why not arrange for a donation to health care workers across Nebraska?”

“We want our healthcare heroes to know we’re all behind them, cheering them on,” Person said.

The 1,000 gallons (or eight pallets, 128,000 ounces) of coffee are being delivered Thursday morning in Omaha and will then be distributed to all CHI Health hospitals.