Scotland and Northern Ireland trip with 10/11 viewers

You could say that traveling to Scotland and Northern Ireland is a trip we will never forget. Both countries were so diverse, beautiful and we learn so much from our travels.

The trip began in Scotland. We caught up with the viewers at the Royal Yacht Britannia, home to Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family for 40 years of sailing around the world. Later we discovered Edinburgh Castle, where we marveled at the old stone walls and we even heard a little bag pipe music. That evening we enjoyed traditional food, including Haggis.

The next day, we traveled through the countryside of Scotland, and then took a ferry to Belfast, Northern Ireland. The following day, we visited the Titanic Belfast, a museum commemorating the birthplace of the that world famous ship. We also got a tour of Belfast, and signed a peace wall. The wall reminds visitors of the healing that's taken place since violence erupted in the 1970's between those with more allegiance to Britain or to Ireland.

During our trip, we got a chance to visit the Giant's Causeway. This world heritage site offers unmatched landscapes and surreal views. In the later afternoon, we took a tour of Derry, and enjoyed walking along the city's fortified walls. Soon, we found ourselves heading to Glenveagh National Park, to tour the castle where Hollywood stars such as Greta Garbo vacationed. We also enjoyed a scenic drive to Donegal.

The following morning we got a chance to see where the world-renowned Belleek Pottery has been made. We had lunch in Enniskillen before visiting Kells. It's one of the most important monastery sites in Ireland, and home to the Market Celtic Cross which dates back to the 9th Century. We also stood in front of a house where Ireland's famous Book of Kells may have been finished in the 9th Century. These are just some of the highlights of the trip, but what we really enjoyed the most were the friends we made and the interactions we had with 10/11 and Pure Nebraska viewers.

We look forward to seeing you on another Holiday Vacations adventure!