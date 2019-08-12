Scott Middle School evacuated for short time Monday morning

Scott Middle School was evacuated for a short time Monday morning on the first day of school.

A possible gas scent was detected in the middle school. As a precaution, school officials decided to evacuate the building.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue arrived immediately and gave the all-clear to go back into the school.

"I am proud of our Scott staff and students who handled this evacuation protocol like pros," Mary Kay Roth, Director of Communications for LPS said. "The evacuation protocol is used when there is a situation inside the school such as a fire, gas leak, etc."

Tips for Families when discussing emergency responses can be found on the LPS Security webpage