Screamers Restaurant in Lincoln invites kids and their families to a night of fun

It's not unusual to see a server at Screamers Family Restaurant break out in song. It happens almost every 10 minutes. Customers at Screamers say it's something that makes the dining experience one to remember.

The staff at Screamers Family Restaurant sing as they serve (SOURCE: Kamri Sylve/KOLN).

On Tuesday, September 24, 2019, the restaurant is hosting a costumed-dance party, featuring one of the most famous mermaids, Ariel. More commonly known as Screamers Dining and Cabaret, the Haymarket restaurant opened in January 2018, but now, they're going by Screamers Family Restaurant, with an emphasis on their family-friendly fun.

Owner Kevin Witcher tells 10/11, "The definition of cabaret is entertainment while you dine, but sometimes people mistake that for burlesque or something that's not us. So, we want to just simplify so people know when they hear 'Screamers Family Restaurant, Home of the Singing Servers,' they know exactly what they're getting."

Every Tuesday is Family and Kids Night, where kids get to enjoy things like face painting, balloon animals, and a wacky dress-up photo booth. There's a big chance kids will see famous characters like Elsa, from the movie Frozen, and Moana. Kids ages 10 and under also eat free from the kids menu with the purchase of an adult entrée. Kids night is from 5-9 p.m.

The name of the restaurant comes from the Scarlet & Cream Singers, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's former show choir. The group's nickname, Screamers, is what inspired the restaurant's name.

If you're looking for something else, Wednesdays through Fridays, lunch is served with music from the 50's and 60's. The crew dresses up and sings songs by artists from Elvis and Bobby Darin to Frank Sinatra and the Beatles.

Witcher says, "I believe that we all have a soundtrack to our lives, music that stirs emotion and brings back memories. Every day here at Screamers, we're helping people relive those moments in their lives through music. We're really touching people and moving people every day."

The restaurant is located between 9th and "Q" Streets.

