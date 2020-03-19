Screamers restaurant shutting down

Screamers restaurant in the Haymarket is closing it's doors.

Restaurants were urged to limit patrons to 10 people or to-go delivery services but the owner of Screamers says they just couldn't make enough money to stay open.

They say it wasn't an easy decision but they're doing it for the good of the community.

"Everybody's got to be safe," said Kevin Witcher the restaurant's owner. "They got to take care of their families, take care of themselves. This is a serious situation that the country, the world is in and we got to do all we can to make sure we are all healthy and safe."

Witcher says they usually see over 700 people in a week but is uncertain about the future of the business.

"We all got to do what we can to help get it back on our feet," said Witcher. "It is the backbone of our economy. Without small business, a lot of people are going to be without work."

