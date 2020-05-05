Scribner frontline workers return home from New York

Like any job, there may be more challenges if you're not familiar with your workspace equipment and a new system, but that never stopped Nebraska healthcare workers from treating those with coronavirus.

After being assigned to a task force in New York, Joe Roberts and Chelsea Stockamp served as 911 medics and EMTs.

About a month a ago, Chelsea Stockamp, a part-time EMT, and Joe Roberts, a paramedic, made a temporary move they'll never forget.

They left Scribner and headed to New York, a hot-spot for the coronavirus.

The two joined dozens of other frontline workers from Midwest Medical to answer the call.

Roberts and Stockcamp didn't know what to expect when they started traveling by ambulance to reach the New York - New Jersey area.

They were assigned to a task force covering central Brooklyn. While they were there, they served as 911 medics and EMTs.

One of the biggest tasks they've had to overcome was learning how to operate the busiest emergency system in the Nation, doing it all while saving lives.

"I've been a paramedic for 23 years. Chelsea's been an EMT for two years, and then to say, 'Here's a radio, and we're going to give you 16 weeks [worth] of education in 15 minutes on our system. Then, we went out there and did the job," says Roberts.

Since Stockamp usually works as a part time EMT, she spends half her time being a teacher, and while she was in New York, she continued teaching online.

Both Roberts and Stockamp tested negative for COVID-19.

In the midst of everything going on, one thing they both say they'll always remember are the relationships built during such a tough time. They say it was hard coming home after creating special bonds with both patients and other frontline workers in New York.

"[I'm still] getting Facebook friend requests from FDNY EMTs and paramedics that we had met along the way. [They say things like,] 'We didn't know you guys were leaving so quick. When are you guys going to come back and visit? You're welcome to stay at my house. Bring all your kids and everything," Roberts says.

They two say they felt like family working side-by-side with others on the frontlines.

Both Roberts and Stockamp have recently reunited with their families in Scribner.

A message they're strongly suggesting everyone do is continue wearing masks when out in public.