Scribner residents describe front-line experience in New York's COVID-19 hot spot

Two healthcare workers from Scribner learned they are not infected with coronavirus after serving New York City for three weeks.

The two traveled with dozens of others from Midwest Medical not knowing what to expect.

"It was the biggest experience of my lifetime and I enjoyed it. I didn't want to come home yet."

About a month ago, Scribner residents Joe Roberts and Chelsea Stockamp barely knew each other. But a lot changed in three weeks.

"I got a phone call asking if I would lead a strike team of five ambulances and crews. And I immediately called Chelsea to see if she would be my partner,” said Chelsea.

Chelsea, a part-time EMT, and Joe, a paramedic, had little preparation before a task order required their help in coronavirus hot-spot New York.

"I'm a teacher so I was working online, so I said yeah and still did the teaching online,” said Chelsea.

A group of first responders in 15 other ambulances traveled cross-country to get to the New York-New Jersey area. They moved into a hotel and then got to work.

"We were assigned to a task force that covered central Brooklyn and we functioned as 9-1-1 medics and EMTs while we were there,” said Chelsea.

For 21 days, they took calls from medical transports to sick calls using radios and cellphones to connect them with the busiest EMS system in the world.

"I've been a paramedic for 23 years. Chelsea's been an EMT for two years. And then to say 'here's a radio and we're going to give you sixteen weeks of education in 15 minutes on our system.' And then we went out there and did the job,” said Joe.

And while assisting an overwhelmed medical system, Chelsea and Joe developed friendships with others serving in New York.

"Still doing it on Facebook now, getting friend requests from FDNY EMTs and paramedics we met along the way. The response was overwhelming,” said Joe.

Monday, the two friends received negative results for coronavirus. Meaning Joe doesn't have to sleep in the camper in his driveway, and Chelsea can come inside from this tent set up in her backyard.

Both Joe and Chelsea are back with their families tonight. They want to remind us to wear a mask when we're out among others.