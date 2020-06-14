Search for missing 8-year-old continues along Platte River

The search for an 8-year-old girl who was swept away by the Platte River on Thursday is continuing for a fourth day on Sunday.

Eight-year-old Tarie Price disappeared Thursday afternoon after she got separated from her mother and others along a sandbar. She was last seen about a half mile downstream from Schramm Park State Recreation Area.

Sarpy County Sheriff’s Lt. Dennis Svoboda has said it is unlikely the girl survived given how long she has been missing and the heat during that time.

Family members and other volunteers have been searching the area along with officials. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s office is seeking volunteers with airboats to help with the search.