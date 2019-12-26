Search for stolen doughnuts leads to drug bust in York

A search for stolen donuts led police in York to discover "a lot of drugs".

Employees at Grand Central Foods in York told police their overnight doughnut delivery was stolen early December 21. An officer reviewed surveillance video from the grocery store which showed the people stealing the six dozen doughnuts. Sgt. Michael Hanke said the officer recognized two of the suspects as the same people he caught "dumpster diving" overnight near the grocery store.

Police served a search warrant at a home where they believed the doughnuts were taken. When officers arrived they found the doughnuts, along with meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Police obtained a second search warrant to obtain all the drugs in the home.

Police arrested Angela Grady, 49 and David Burling, 50 for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession with intent to deliver. Timothy Brungardt, 29. was arrested for theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.