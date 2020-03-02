Search underway for man who escaped from Thurston County jail

Authorities are searching for a possibly armed and dangerous man who escaped from the Thurston County jail Sunday afternoon.

According to our partners at News Channel Nebraska, Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said 26-year-old Cody Murphree escaped from the jail around 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Unger said Murphree is believed to be in the Norfolk area, and was last seen northeast of Stanton.

Unger said Murphree could be driving a 2003 silver Chevy Malibu that he stole out of Thurston County, which has a farm license plate bearing the number 55-C722. Murphree was last seen wearing a white thermal top and orange shorts.

Unger has asked residents to not leave their keys in their vehicles, as it is believed Murphree is looking to steal another vehicle.

Murphree has local ties to both the Pilger and Norfolk area, and anyone with information or observing suspicious behavior should call 911 immediately.