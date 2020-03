Lincoln Police arrested a 48-year-old man after a search warrant turned up 6.8 grams of meth, a small amount of marijuana, cash, a scale, and baggies.

LPD said the Lincoln/Lancaster County Task Force served the warrant in the 2100 Block of Garfield on Tuesday.

Tommy Buckman, 48, was arrested after the drugs were found at the location.

He is being charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.