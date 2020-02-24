Searches conducted at NSP in wake of double staff assault

Two days of intense searches have been conducted at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in the aftermath of an assault by an inmate that sent two staff members to the hospital. One staff member remains hospitalized.

“The thoughts of our teammates are with that staff member and his family. This was a particularly brutal and unprovoked attack,” said Scott R. Frakes, director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS).

“This situation is a serious reminder of the inherent dangers of working in a prison,” added Warden Michele Wilhelm. “We train to be vigilant, but it is impossible to anticipate every situation.”

The assault occurred the evening of Saturday, February 22, 2020. In addition to the staff member who was hospitalized, a second staff member was also attacked by the inmate. He was treated at the hospital for lacerations to his head and allowed to go home that night.

Early the following morning, 30 members of the NDCS Corrections Emergency Response Team (CERT) and members of the agency’s trained canine team began searching the area where the assaults occurred, as well as other housing spaces at the facility.

This morning, 43 members of the Nebraska State Patrol joined 42 members of CERT, and 11 members of the NDCS Special Operations Response Team (SORT) in searching other parts of the penitentiary. State troopers also brought in canine teams. During both day-long searches, the state penitentiary remained on modified operations*.

“The searches uncovered homemade alcohol, items that will be tested for the presence of drugs and some items which could have been modified into weapons,” noted Dir. Frakes.

Dir. Frakes called the involvement by the state patrol a “force multiplier” in terms of covering ground at the facility more effectively and efficiently. “This is the second time we have requested assistance from that agency to conduct wide-scale searches at the penitentiary. In both instances, the state patrol has responded immediately and with significant manpower.”

The Nebraska State Patrol is also charged with investigating the staff assaults. Findings will be provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution.