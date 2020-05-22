Season cancelled for Junior Saltdogs

The Lincoln Youth Baseball Organization announced that there will not be a 2020 baseball season for the Junior Saltdogs.

"Our priority is the safety and well-being of our players, coaches and volunteers. This decision was not made lightly and we hope you understand and respect our commitment, as an organization, to always err on the side of safety," the Lincoln Youth Baseball Organization said in a letter.

Here's the refund process the letter provided:

Players in all divisions will receive a full refund (processing fees for credit card will not be included) within the next few weeks.

REFUND PROCESS: For those who registered online, refunds will be issued back to the credit card used. For those who registered at an in-person registration, checks will be made payable to the player and mailed to the player's address on file. To help cut down on the total number of checks, for players living at the same address, one all-inclusive check will be mailed. Due to the number of refunds to be issued, we appreciate your patience as we work this process.