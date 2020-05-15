Second Nebraska inmate tests positive for COVID-19

A second Nebraska inmate has tested positive for COVID-19, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said Friday.

The second positive test is someone who had close contact with the first individual, who was housed at the Community Corrections Center in Omaha.

According to NDCS, the community corrections facility remains under quarantine. Staff members who were in close contact with the positive patient are isolating at home and will be permitted to return after a 14-day quarantine and clearance from a medical provider.

NDCS said 20 inmates have been tested for the virus by NDCS medical staff or an outside medical provider.

Twelve results have come back negative and other results are still pending.

“The majority of inmates currently undergoing testing are housed at the Community Corrections Center-Omaha (CCC-O) and were determined to have close contact with the first inmate who went to the hospital,” NDCS Director Scott Frakes said. “We are also testing inmates who will be discharging from CCC-O during the facility quarantine, as a precaution. If any of the releasing inmates test positive, we will notify the appropriate district health authority, and assist the inmate with establishing necessary community resources.”

Director Frakes also said multiple NDCS employees have been able to return to work after isolating at home.

“Our contact investigations have allowed us to identify those who may have had exposure to someone positive for COVID-19 and follow up with the appropriate steps to prevent further transmission. In addition, our strategies of wearing masks, aggressive sanitation efforts, limited movement, screening for symptoms and risk factors, following community standards of care for testing and utilization of universal health precautions have served us well over the past two months.”