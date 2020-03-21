City officials confirm second case of COVID-19 in Lincoln

City of Lincoln officials have confirmed a second confirmed case of COVID-19 in Lincoln.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) made the announcement on Saturday.

The new case is a family member of the 48-year-old Lincoln man who was confirmed positive on Friday.

The 48-year-old man had traveled to Colorado March 8 and 9. He developed symptoms on March 15 and visited his health care provider on March 16.

He currently has mild symptoms and continues to self-isolate at home. The family member has been home since developing symptoms on March 18.

LLCHD said the individual also continues to self-isolate and had limited exposure to others in the community. The close contacts are quarantined.

Health officials say the 48-year-old man visited these locations before he became symptomatic:

· Charlestown Restaurant, 7540 Dodge St. in Omaha, March 15, 1 to 2:30 p.m.

· Freezing Moo, 7538 Dodge St. in Omaha, March 15, 2:30 to 3 p.m.

Those who were at one of these locations at the times and dates listed are advised to monitor themselves for the symptoms for 14 days following the exposure. Those who develop symptoms should contact their health care providers for further direction.

LLCHD is now monitoring 172 individuals and reports 84 negative tests and 2 positives with three cases pending.

There are now 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

“Until we have a vaccine for COVID-19, our community’s faithful compliance with social distancing guidelines remains the best defense against the coronavirus,” said Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. “If you have a respiratory illness or influenza-like symptoms – fever, cough, or shortness of breath - stay home and contact your health care provider or the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006 for guidance.”